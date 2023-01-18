Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in December

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,533.6 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of DYNDF stock remained flat at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

