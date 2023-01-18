Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

