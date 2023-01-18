EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading 33.5% Higher

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. 6,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 2,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
