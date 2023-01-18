Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 56.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.78. The firm has a market cap of $340.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.