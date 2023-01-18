Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,483,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.35. 58,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

