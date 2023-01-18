Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 338,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 115,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

INTC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006,641. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.