Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $89.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,079.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,638.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,370.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,669.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

