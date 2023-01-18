Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $6.21 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 10,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,620. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

