Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Umpqua Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 22,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
Umpqua Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Umpqua Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
