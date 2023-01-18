Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 22,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.