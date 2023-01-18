ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in December

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.9 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 29,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,907. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

