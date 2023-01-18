ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in December

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 29,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,907. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
