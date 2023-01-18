Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Acquires 2,400 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 2,400 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,708,675.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENGH traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.50. 115,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,470. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.96 and a 12-month high of C$46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.62.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

