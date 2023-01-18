Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,892 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Entain stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

