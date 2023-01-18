Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.33) to €22.80 ($24.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($27.17) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.