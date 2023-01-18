Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.