Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
EVTZF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
