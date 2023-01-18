Financial Comparison: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Intuit and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91 HubSpot 0 3 18 1 2.91

Earnings & Valuation

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $497.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $390.55, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than HubSpot.

This table compares Intuit and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 8.61 $2.07 billion $6.57 59.39 HubSpot $1.30 billion 12.02 -$77.84 million ($2.38) -135.24

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 14.10% 14.31% 8.49% HubSpot -6.96% -11.72% -4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats HubSpot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

