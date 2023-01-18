First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $20.44 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

