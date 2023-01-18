First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NXTG traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. 38,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,408. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.