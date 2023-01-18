Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 6,631 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 21,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

