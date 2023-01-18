Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLGMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGMF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

