Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average of $337.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

