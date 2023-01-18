Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. 126,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

