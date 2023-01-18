FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Down 0.4%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 2,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.33.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

