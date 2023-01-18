Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 98.5% in December

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUGY stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.