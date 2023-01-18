Frax Share Price Reaches $8.80 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00041436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $642.16 million and approximately $55.31 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,956,173 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

