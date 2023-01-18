Fruits 1-Day Volume Hits $560,844.41 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $8.00 million and $560,844.41 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

