Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $14.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

FNKO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Funko by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $6,896,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

