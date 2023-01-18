Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $14.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.
Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Funko Price Performance
FNKO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Funko by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $6,896,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
