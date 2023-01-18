FY2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DD opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.