FY2022 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut by Analyst

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

