GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,671.56

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 7% higher against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $125.80 million and approximately $11,671.56 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00427940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.69 or 0.30038216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00764889 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09787999 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,793.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.