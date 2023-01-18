Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. 106,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 31,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Financials ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,015,000.
About Global X MSCI China Financials ETF
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
