Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.30. 19,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 8,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000.

