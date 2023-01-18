Gode Chain (GODE) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $501,296.35 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

