Goldfinch (GFI) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $328,237.36 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,211,479 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

