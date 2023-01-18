Goldfinch Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $236,351.09 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,549,098 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

