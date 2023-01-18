Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.35). 449,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 627,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.34).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.65. The firm has a market cap of £534.35 million and a P/E ratio of 792.86.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
In other news, insider Patrick Cox purchased 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,280.42 ($32,068.85).
