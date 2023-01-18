Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.35). 449,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 627,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.65. The firm has a market cap of £534.35 million and a P/E ratio of 792.86.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cox purchased 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,280.42 ($32,068.85).

