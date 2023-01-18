Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPLB remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

