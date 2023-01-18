Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $97.47.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

