Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 148,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,033. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

