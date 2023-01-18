Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 340.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 3,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,986. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.