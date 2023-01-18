Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 79,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

