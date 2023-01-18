Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 78.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,255. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.