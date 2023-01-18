Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 16.75%. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

