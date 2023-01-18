Head to Head Contrast: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.64 $1.16 billion $4.95 4.99 Denbury $1.26 billion 3.42 $56.00 million $9.66 8.96

This table compares Coterra Energy and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 13 4 0 2.17 Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $104.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Denbury on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

