Head to Head Review: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) vs. Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leonardo DRS and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 2 0 3.00 TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% TESSCO Technologies 0.16% 1.09% 0.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and TESSCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.52 $25.07 million $1.92 6.77 TESSCO Technologies $417.55 million 0.11 -$2.70 million $0.07 71.15

Leonardo DRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats TESSCO Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

