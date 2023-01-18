Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTLF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.