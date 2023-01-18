Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Trading Down 1.0 %

HEINY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEINY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($118.48) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($135.87) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

