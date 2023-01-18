Hermez Network Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.34 million and approximately $295,732.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00019857 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

