Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.33

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 78749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCMLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Holcim Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Stories

