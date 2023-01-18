Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.79 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $129.96 million and $18.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.79 or 0.00047077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00205380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,271,350 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.