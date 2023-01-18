Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. 39,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 50,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Huize Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

About Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

